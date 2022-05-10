Comparing QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) and Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QUALCOMM and Ubiquiti’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM $33.57 billion 4.50 $9.04 billion $9.77 13.81 Ubiquiti $1.90 billion 7.56 $616.58 million $7.05 33.09

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than Ubiquiti. QUALCOMM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QUALCOMM and Ubiquiti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM 28.42% 103.73% 26.56% Ubiquiti 29.21% -57,441.32% 58.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QUALCOMM and Ubiquiti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM 0 9 14 1 2.67 Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A

QUALCOMM presently has a consensus target price of $195.17, indicating a potential upside of 44.65%. Given QUALCOMM’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe QUALCOMM is more favorable than Ubiquiti.

Dividends

QUALCOMM pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ubiquiti pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. QUALCOMM pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ubiquiti pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. QUALCOMM has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years. QUALCOMM is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of QUALCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats Ubiquiti on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA,LTE and/or OFDMA-based 5G standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including 5G, artificial intelligence, automotive, consumer, enterprise, cloud, and IoT, and investment for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications, new industries, and applications. It also provides development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. QUALCOMM Incorporated was incorpotared in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site and remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of Ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, offers base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

