Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCU. Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

