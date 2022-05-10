Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYH. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYH traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.61. 1,523,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,961. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

