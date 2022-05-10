Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $14,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boxwood Ventures Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,870,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.72.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $34,124.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,669 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $67.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,146. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $77.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.89.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

