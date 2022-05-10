Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Comcast were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after buying an additional 4,523,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Comcast by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,962,324 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,061,112,000 after buying an additional 3,162,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.30. 31,361,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,703,564. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

