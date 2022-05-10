Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,349 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,048 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 41,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,048. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day moving average is $85.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Cowen cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

