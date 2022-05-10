Coastline Trust Co Sells 85 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Coastline Trust Co cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

NYSE:TMO traded down $29.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $517.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,522. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

