Coastline Trust Co Sells 8,049 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 16,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 34,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.62. 24,379,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,361,359. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

