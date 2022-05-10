Coastline Trust Co Sells 690 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,445. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $187.29 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.33. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

