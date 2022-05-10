Coastline Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,407,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 153,259 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $10,361,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,059,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,660,000 after buying an additional 59,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CFR traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

