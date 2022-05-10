Coastline Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,620 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Electronic Arts by 13.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,418 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $49,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Electronic Arts by 11.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,980 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.51. The stock had a trading volume of 162,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,154. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.70 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.71.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,094,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

