Coastline Trust Co Purchases 290 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 696.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.28.

NYSE MTB traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.57. 19,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,748. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

