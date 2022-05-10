Coastline Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.08. 3,379,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,991. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.