Coastline Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,732,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after acquiring an additional 175,710 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,481,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 269,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.