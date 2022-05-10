Coastline Trust Co Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.72. 5,647,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,491,752. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.47. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.52 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

