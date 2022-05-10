Coastline Trust Co Has $934,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Frontier Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,660,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,838,000 after purchasing an additional 67,215 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,049,362. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.