Coastline Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE TLK traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.60. 5,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,175. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

