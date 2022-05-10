Coastline Trust Co Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co owned about 0.16% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1,278.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,123,000 after acquiring an additional 468,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,641,000 after acquiring an additional 60,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 143,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period.

VIOO stock traded down $5.04 on Monday, hitting $176.78. 79,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,510. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $175.93 and a 12-month high of $223.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.25.

