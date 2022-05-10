Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.01. 4,630,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,132,398. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.49. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.