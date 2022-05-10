Coastline Trust Co Buys 105 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 77,909 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,974,000 after acquiring an additional 100,883 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock traded down $16.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $328.77. 4,154,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,144. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $327.92 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.46.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

