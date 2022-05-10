Coastline Trust Co Boosts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $7.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.21. 36,162,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,431,328. The stock has a market cap of $534.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,131 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

