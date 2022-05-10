Coastline Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.80. 29,101,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,839,455. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

