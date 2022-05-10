Coastline Trust Co Acquires 60 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 314.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $611.56. 32,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,546. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $603.44 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $704.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $814.55.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.