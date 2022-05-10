Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.06

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.06 and last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 285765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.82.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

