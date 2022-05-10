Citigroup Cuts Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $100.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.83.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

NASDAQ GH opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.70. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21). The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,916,000 after buying an additional 638,573 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,198,000 after buying an additional 818,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.