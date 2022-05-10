Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Cintas worth $68,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

CTAS opened at $374.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.80 and its 200-day moving average is $410.62. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

