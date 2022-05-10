Cindicator Market Cap Hits $1.89 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $314.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,360.87 or 1.00050919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00106819 BTC.

About Cindicator

CND is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.