CIBC Trims Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Target Price to C$54.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.43.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$37.38 on Friday. Aritzia has a one year low of C$28.70 and a one year high of C$60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 31.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.21.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.12, for a total value of C$841,864.50.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

