Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 192,595 shares.The stock last traded at $186.95 and had previously closed at $185.16.

Several research firms have commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.