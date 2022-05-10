Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 192,595 shares.The stock last traded at $186.95 and had previously closed at $185.16.
Several research firms have commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHDN)
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
