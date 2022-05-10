Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.07.

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average of $97.69. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $586,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Bancreek Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 52,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,295 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

