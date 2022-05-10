Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 232,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,843,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 52,456 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth about $928,000. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

CHT opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.07.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

