Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

CHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target (up from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.65 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.69.

CHR opened at C$3.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$637.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.87. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.22.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$346.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

