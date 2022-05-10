Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$5.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.69.

CHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$4.65 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

CHR traded down C$0.11 on Monday, hitting C$3.59. 592,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,081. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.87. The stock has a market cap of C$637.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$346.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation (Get Rating)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.