Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Shares Gap Up to $125.65

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.65, but opened at $135.67. Choice Hotels International shares last traded at $130.20, with a volume of 878 shares changing hands.

CHH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.09.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.45%.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,248 shares of company stock worth $3,331,979 in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

