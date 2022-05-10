Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The firm had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.20. 5,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,757. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $110.94 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.09.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.45%.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,921.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,979 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

About Choice Hotels International (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.