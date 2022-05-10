Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $140.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,979 over the last three months. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

CHH traded up $5.05 on Tuesday, hitting $130.70. The company had a trading volume of 452,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.09. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $110.94 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.45%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

