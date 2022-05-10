Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Up 6.4%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.39. 7,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 337,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $758.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.10.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 199.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $33,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $47,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,630 shares of company stock worth $201,561. 23.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

