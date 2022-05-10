Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,248 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,103,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 111,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $3,546,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,070 shares of company stock worth $49,408,245. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX traded down $11.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.25. 13,997,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,628,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.66. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $312.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

