Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Rating) were down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07). Approximately 211,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 348,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.24. The firm has a market cap of £7.30 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67.

About Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF)

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

