Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Rating) were down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07). Approximately 211,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 348,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.24. The firm has a market cap of £7.30 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67.
About Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF)
