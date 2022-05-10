Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Raised to $159.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $169.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.23.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $134.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $80.05 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

