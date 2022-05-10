ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading 8.9% Higher

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 61,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,402,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 68,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.