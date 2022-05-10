Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, Dawson James raised Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 613,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,978. Check-Cap has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Check-Cap by 784.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Check-Cap by 5,112.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check-Cap by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 207,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

