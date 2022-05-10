Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Charter Communications by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,286,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $690.21.

CHTR traded up $4.47 on Tuesday, reaching $468.14. 30,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,649. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $536.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $601.35. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

