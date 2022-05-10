Centaur (CNTR) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Centaur (CNTR) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $60,617.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,131,625,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

