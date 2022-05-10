Celo Trading Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Celo has a market capitalization of $902.30 million and $140.44 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00006534 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.00533032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00037479 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00098468 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,532.22 or 2.08435103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,191,694 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

