Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.50B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Celestica also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.38-$0.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.14.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,972,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Celestica by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 445,852 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 71,231 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Celestica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Celestica by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,608 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

