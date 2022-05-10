Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Releases Earnings Results

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Castle Biosciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CSTL stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,303. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $78.92. The firm has a market cap of $481.43 million, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $345,405.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 35,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,696 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after acquiring an additional 45,379 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.