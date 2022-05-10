Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.37

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.37 and last traded at $39.28, with a volume of 111094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.56.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carvana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,883,000 after buying an additional 171,811 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,222,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

