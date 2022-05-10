Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.81-$8.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56 billion-$3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.60-$1.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.04. 776,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,673. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carter’s will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 86,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

