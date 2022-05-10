Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 billion-$20.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.94 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.44.

CARR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.34. 190,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,075,339. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

